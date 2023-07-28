Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.06.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17,041,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,749,146. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $48.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 57,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.