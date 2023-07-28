UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. UDR also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.24-$2.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UDR. Wolfe Research downgraded UDR from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.90.

UDR stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,280. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

