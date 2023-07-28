United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Raymond James Trust N.A.’s 9th Largest Position

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.1% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $35,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after purchasing an additional 255,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,017,000 after purchasing an additional 148,213 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.08.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $186.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,250,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.59 and a 200 day moving average of $181.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

