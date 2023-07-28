United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Increased to $203.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus to $203.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.92.

UPS traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.20. 1,437,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,323,276. The company has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.09. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

