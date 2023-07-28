United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $475.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $442.85.

Shares of URI traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $446.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $408.74 and its 200-day moving average is $403.21. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $256.23 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 39.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,394,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

