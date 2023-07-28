United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

United States Steel Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:X traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $24.67. 11,013,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $31.55.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in United States Steel by 155.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 14.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,285,000 after purchasing an additional 409,293 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,618,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,450,000 after purchasing an additional 162,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $61,925,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,275,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,001,000 after purchasing an additional 42,375 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United States Steel Company Profile

X has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.