UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Lifted by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,707 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.3% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.89.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $503.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,692. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $481.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.08. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $468.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

