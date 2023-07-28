USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Trading Up 8.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $68.86 and last traded at $68.68. Approximately 36,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 68,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.39.
The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,037,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 818,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after buying an additional 101,503 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after purchasing an additional 49,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.00. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
