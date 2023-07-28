Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Hits New 52-Week High at $100.26

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VTGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.26 and last traded at $99.70, with a volume of 741146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.14.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

