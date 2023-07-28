Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,362 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.9% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 35.4% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $33.55. 28,085,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,022,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $141.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.