Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.66. Verizon Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.53.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,085,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,022,826. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.72. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $141.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.