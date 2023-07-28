Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VNOM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,461,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,934,000 after buying an additional 437,566 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,012,000 after buying an additional 131,009 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 543.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after buying an additional 1,403,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,462,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,086,000 after buying an additional 34,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

