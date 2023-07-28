Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Virtu Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 754,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,604. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.20. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $25.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $842,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,482.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,363,000 after buying an additional 338,024 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after buying an additional 199,963 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,338,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,380 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,314,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,272,000 after buying an additional 809,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

