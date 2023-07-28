Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $275.00 at Citigroup

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.
V has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.22.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE V traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.31. 2,851,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,282,591. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,439 shares of company stock worth $29,336,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
