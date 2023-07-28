Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives $166.91 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company.

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $159.15 on Friday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $160.69. The firm has a market cap of $428.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.22.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,204,290 shares of company stock worth $1,420,517,218. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,691,763,000 after buying an additional 249,501 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

