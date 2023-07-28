Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given New $166.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.18.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,860. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.68. Waste Management has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

