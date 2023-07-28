WealthSpring Partners LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

WealthSpring Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KilterHowling LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. KilterHowling LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,498,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.67. 533,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,329. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.15.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

