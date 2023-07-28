Wealthstar Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 304.8% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

FTEC stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.74. 350,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,456. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.12 and its 200-day moving average is $115.17. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $86.19 and a 12 month high of $136.75.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

