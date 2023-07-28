Wealthstar Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFH. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VFH stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,089. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $90.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.80.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.