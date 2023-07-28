Westpac Banking Corp Grows Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.70.

CME Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $199.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.88 and its 200-day moving average is $183.89. The stock has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $209.24.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

