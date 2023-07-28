Westpac Banking Corp Has $14.47 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $14,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PPG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.53. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.