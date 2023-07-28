Westpac Banking Corp Has $99.80 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.3% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $99,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $505.23. 3,027,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,873. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.08. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $470.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.89.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

