Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 29,841 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

SBUX traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $101.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,320,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,630. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.44. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.19.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

