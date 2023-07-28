Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 24,956 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $34,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $295.14. 4,698,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,012. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.03.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

