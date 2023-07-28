Westpac Banking Corp Sells 16,864 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,864 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $26,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:HCA traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $276.45. 3,025,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,294. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.91.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.