Westpac Banking Corp Sells 8,659 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,659 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.27.

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,360,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,736,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

