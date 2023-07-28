Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,689 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,025,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,989,758. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $143.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

