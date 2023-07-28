Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $305.00

Shares of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 305 ($3.91) and last traded at GBX 307.70 ($3.95), with a volume of 154480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305.50 ($3.92).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,117.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,155.94. The stock has a market cap of £182.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,172.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22,142.86%.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

