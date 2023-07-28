Wrapped Everscale Trading 3.6% Lower This Week (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $70.00 million and approximately $20,859.08 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,088,316,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,090,737,646 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05941355 USD and is up 4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $34,886.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

