XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Upgraded to Outperform by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded XPeng from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $18.10 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on XPeng from $9.80 to $11.70 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPeng from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BOCOM International lowered XPeng from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.47.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Stock Up 15.7 %

NYSE XPEV traded up $3.17 on Thursday, hitting $23.39. 59,023,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,738,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. XPeng has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 3.17.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 41.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that XPeng will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XPeng by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in XPeng by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,696,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,374,000 after purchasing an additional 356,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in XPeng by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,901,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,792,000 after purchasing an additional 292,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,318,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in XPeng by 612.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,207,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.