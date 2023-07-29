29,888 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,888 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.08.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $236.66. 1,280,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.71 and its 200-day moving average is $222.49. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

