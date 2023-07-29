3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Down 34.0% in July

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the June 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

3i Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPF traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $25.50. 401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,531. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

