4,520 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.19. 3,934,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,168. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

