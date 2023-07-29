964 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 964 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Trading Up 4.4 %

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.65.

Shares of META stock traded up $13.77 on Friday, reaching $325.48. 39,167,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,153,031. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

