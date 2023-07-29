Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Decreased by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,525 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.4% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $16,271,874,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,226 shares of company stock worth $12,148,467 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

ABT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.73. 3,409,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

