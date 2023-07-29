Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.11

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.11 and traded as high as C$15.35. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$15.30, with a volume of 6,260 shares.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price target on Algoma Central from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.59, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$588.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Algoma Central ( TSE:ALC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.46) by C($0.05). Algoma Central had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of C$111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.9300254 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

