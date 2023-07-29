Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.70-6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of +11.5-12.5 yr/yr to ~$3.65-3.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion. Allegion also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.70-$6.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $114.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.18. Allegion has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $128.36.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,991,201.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 460.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

