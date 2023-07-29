American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.72-$4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Water Works also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.72 to $4.82 EPS.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.08%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

