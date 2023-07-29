American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.94. 1,017,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.07 and a 200 day moving average of $146.95. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $34,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 45.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

