Analysts Issue Forecasts for National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for National CineMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss expects that the business services provider will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

National CineMedia stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 176,781 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in National CineMedia by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in National CineMedia by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in National CineMedia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

