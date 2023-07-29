Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $20.35 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 57.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -62.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 274,965.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,168,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,555,000 after buying an additional 3,167,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

