Anyswap Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Anyswap has a market cap of $39.85 million and $12.67 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00007293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 2.1620146 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $92.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

