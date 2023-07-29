AON (NYSE:AON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AON Stock Down 5.0 %

AON stock opened at $320.07 on Friday. AON has a fifty-two week low of $266.35 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.95 and its 200-day moving average is $320.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Get AON alerts:

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 1,080.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.20.

AON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.