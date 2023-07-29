Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 37.1% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 41.8% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $5.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,801,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,472. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.66 and its 200 day moving average is $123.77. The company has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.19.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

