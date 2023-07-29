Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.44. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 437,915 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Argonaut Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

