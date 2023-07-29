Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.2% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 163.6% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $6.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $452.46. The company had a trading volume of 418,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,904. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $462.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $433.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

