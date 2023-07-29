Arrow Financial Corp Sells 213 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.50.

American Tower Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE AMT traded down $4.26 on Friday, reaching $188.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.92 and its 200-day moving average is $200.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

