ASB Consultores LLC Purchases 352 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

ASB Consultores LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $954,740,000 after buying an additional 61,022 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after buying an additional 1,802,353 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305,998 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $266,737,000 after buying an additional 386,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.05.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

