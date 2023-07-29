ASB Consultores LLC Purchases 387 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ASB Consultores LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after buying an additional 1,614,023 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 7.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,245,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,200,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DZ Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Tesla Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.73 on Friday, hitting $266.44. The stock had a trading volume of 109,324,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,276,859. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $845.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,730 shares of company stock valued at $13,544,679. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

