AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

T traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 51,360,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,736,094. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

